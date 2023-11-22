The Area News
Griffith Demons men's and women's sides head to Leeton for MIA League Finals

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:04pm
The Griffith Demons will be heading to Leeton this weekend, hoping to bring home both the men's and women's MIA League titles after the finals on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

