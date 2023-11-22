The Griffith Demons will be heading to Leeton this weekend, hoping to bring home both the men's and women's MIA League titles after the finals on Saturday.
For the men's side, it will be about ending a two-year wait to take back the title after falling to West Wyalong in the 2022 decider.
Not only would it be the first title for a number of players in the side, but it would also be coach Ryan Minato's maiden win.
"It was great to beat West Wyalong last weekend, but there wasn't much celebrating because we know that if we lose this week, it is all for nothing," he said.
"Everyone is really keen to get a win, I think most of the boys haven't won a grand final in a long time. It will be the first one I have had in any age group as well."
The Griffith side isn't sure who they will face off against yet in the final, as West Wyalong will take on Leeton earlier in the day in a semi-final.
"It's a bit tricky because during the rounds, you can prepare knowing who you are going to face. We go about the same each week anyway, it's about getting to training and training hard," he said.
"Leeton and West Wyalong are similar in a way because they are both young sides, so it is going to be pretty quick. Whoever we come up against will be a tough game, with it being a grand final."
Minato doesn't mind who his side takes on in the grand final but knows his side needs to be ready to play from the start of the final.
RELATED
"The games between them are split at one each, and it could go either way," he said.
"They have to play a game earlier, and that can work in your favour at times if you are able to get a bit of a roll on and get the cobwebs blown out.
"We can start slowly at times, so we know we will have to be ready to go from the start this week."
Meanwhile, in the women's, Griffith will have to go the long way to have a chance of picking up silverware on Saturday.
After a thriller against the Wildcats last weekend, decided in double overtime, the two sides will face off once more for a shot at defeating defending champions and currently undefeated Leeton on their home court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.