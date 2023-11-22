Having started the season with two losses and a win, Leagues are hoping to continue their two-game winning streak when they take on Hanwood in the 40-over clash at Exies No. 2.
After a last-over win over Exies Eagles and a commanding victory against Coro, the Panthers have moved into third on the ladder before having the bye last weekend.
Captain Jimmy Binks isn't too concerned by the mixed start to the season.
"It's the same as the start of every year," he said.
"It is just the movements in the top 11 players. I suppose with harvest happening, you have players coming in and out pretty sporadically.
"We just struggle to get that real gelling, but I don't see that as an issue until after Christmas, to be honest."
It is shaping up to be a close contest in first grade this season, with second through to fifth separated by 15 points, with Hanwood sitting 21 points clear at the top of the table.
Binks feels that the competition has levelled out because every team has a couple of dangerous players who can take the game away for their opponents.
"You don't really know what you are going to get week in week out," he said.
"We are probably behind the eight-ball in terms of better players in form at the moment.
"Diggers have a couple of blokes like Petey (Kyle Pete) scoring big runs, and Hanwood has Oli Bartter scoring big runs, and even Jake Rand has started getting runs, and we knew he could hit the ball well.
"All it takes is one bloke to put their hand up, and you can have a pretty good innings."
RELATED
Binks showed in the Panthers second Twenty20 on Sunday that he could be that player for his side after scoring 84 against Exies Eagles.
"It was just about going out in a game where it wasn't as detrimental to everything and letting the hands go," he said.
"Happy to know that I can do it, I just need to get that little bit more extra fitness to be able to turn that into a century."
Meanwhile, in the 50-over game, Exies Eagles take on Exies Diggers at Exies No. 1, with both games starting at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.