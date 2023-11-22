Next year's Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is in crisis, and organisers say it's unlikely to happen at all unless a miracle saves it.
The annual celebration of all things homebrewed will be in it's third year in 2024, and has certainly drawn crowds in it's previous outings - but organiser Megan Tai says they don't have the funding to hold it again without sponsorship.
"Businesses really cut back in the second year," she said.
"We're at the stage that if I can't get up to a certain sponsor amount, I might have to cancel it."
The projected budget for next year's event is around $100,000 - with entertainers and activities all costing thousands to bring out to Griffith.
While the previous two festivals have broken even, Ms Tai said that the costs went beyond money - sacrificing her time and energy to put the festival on despite huge stresses.
"People think we're making big bucks out of it ... Last year, we only broke even on Good Friday, the day before the festival."
She estimated that the 2022 festival made around $10,000 in profit for over seven months of work - a total income of around $700 a month when split between her and her partner Adam Gaffey.
READ MORE
The Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is receiving a $5000 grant from the Tourism Event Attraction budget, but an appeal from Ms Tai to councillors for further support was declined at the November 14 council meeting.
Ms Tai added that the lack of support had been demoralising, almost leaving her questioning whether to put the effort in at all.
"I'm really disappointed in general ... I'm now sitting on the fence whether to do it or not," she said.
"We're really hoping the community can help us keep going ... I'm really trying to bring something new and fresh to the town."
She encouraged businesses interested in sponsoring the event to get in touch by emailing megan@bloodsweetbeers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.