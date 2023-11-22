The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

The 2024 Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is in dire straits unless sponsors step up

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blood, Sweat and Beers organiser Megan Tai was disappointed and disheartened at the lack of support. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Blood, Sweat and Beers organiser Megan Tai was disappointed and disheartened at the lack of support. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Next year's Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is in crisis, and organisers say it's unlikely to happen at all unless a miracle saves it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.