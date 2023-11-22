The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Rotary Club of Griffith's annual Christmas celebration is back again on December 1

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Griffith president Peter Dart was excited to be hosting another year's celebration. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Rotary Club of Griffith president Peter Dart was excited to be hosting another year's celebration. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Rotary Club of Griffith's annual Christmas ham raffle is coming up, and the man in red is on his way for it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.