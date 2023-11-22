The Rotary Club of Griffith's annual Christmas ham raffle is coming up, and the man in red is on his way for it.
The annual Christmas Hams Carnival runs alongside the Glow2680 'Light Up Griffith' event with a big evening - raffling off a truck full of meat to raise money for the Rotary Club's charitable efforts.
The Rotary Club of Griffith president Peter Dart said that he was looking forward to another year's festival - both for the atmosphere and community as well as the fundraising opportunity.
"It's our major fundraiser for the year - that and the Rotary markets. We spend that money on local charities, community efforts," he said.
"We try and spend every cent we make in town. The church holds a Christmas lunch for people on their own, so we support that. We support the Salvation Army's food bank ... We try and keep it local."
Mr Dart added a thank you to their sponsors, including Griffith City Council, the Hanwood Village Store and Steggles - who provide the 200 chickens that will be distributed as part of the raffle.
"It's $60 for a spin, but you can get a ham and two chickens so your return is pretty good," said Mr Dart.
While it's no secret that a big man dressed in red will be making his traditional appearance, Mr Dart promised more than a few surprises in store as well, with not even Mr Dart knowing the full extent of the entertainment.
"Lorraine Sutton is organising that side of things. I don't know what she's got in mind, but she's said it'll be done," he said.
The celebration will feature plenty of food and drink from sausage sizzles and Griffith's ice-cream vans, as well as face-painting and a jumping castle for the kids.
The Christmas Hams Carnival and Glow2680 will be held in Memorial Park from 5pm on December 1.
