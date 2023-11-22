The Area News
Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues collective invites residents to Cruise into Christmas at St Albans

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 22 2023 - 2:00pm
St Albans Cathedral will feature the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective's 'Cruise into Christmas' jam session to support the Conservatorium on December 1. Conservatorium President Aanya Whitehead is hoping for a good crowd.
The Murrumbidgee Regional Conservatorium will receive a boost from an event aimed to raise the organisations profile and boost funding.

