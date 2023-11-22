The Murrumbidgee Regional Conservatorium will receive a boost from an event aimed to raise the organisations profile and boost funding.
St Albans Cathedral will feature the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective's 'Cruise into Christmas' jam session to support the Conservatorium on December 1.
Conservatorium President Aanya Whitehead is hoping for good support as the outlet looks to expand and join the ranks of others in NSW.
"That's especially after the pandemic which interrupted so many events. With that behind us, we're hoping to do so many more events," Ms Whitehead said.
"We've had a connection with St Albans for some time; as musicians we are always seeking acoustically safe and beautiful spaces to play in and the church is one of them. It's been very supportive of our endeavours.
"We've been established since 2018 and I hope further promotion will allow us to expand and become a part of our state's network. Currently we are self-sustaining."
The outlet, which covers a catchment as far south as Jerilderie and Narrandera, has been an important deliverer of music lessons to children who might otherwise not have opportunities to learn.
"We exist to fill a gap in the region, providing access to musical education - especially where it might not be there in the school curriculum," Ms Whitehead said.
"The demand in this region is high- we always get inquiries for guitar as well as string and wind instruments.
"We have five dedicated teachers and a host of volunteers who are always going above and beyond. We believe there is an important need for musical education as it cognitively taps into and enhances every other facet of learning. Every child that learns music will have a life long benefit. Music is one of humanities most foundational art-forms - it's been there since the beginning.
"I hope plenty of people come out for the event - a great evening of music in one of the areas finest settings. The support for our cause would also be greatly appreciated."
The Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues collective will hold its 'Cruise into Christmas' event at St Albans Cathedral on December 1 from 630pm.
