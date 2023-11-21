Hopeful Griffith's protest rally movement has been heard

WHILE the cause for last week's rally in Griffith was a concerning one, what was heartening to see was the city pulling together to fight against water buybacks.
Often, it is easier to let others do the heavy lifting.
However, in this instance the Griffith community turned out in full force to show the government just how devastating water buybacks will be on the city and wider area if implemented.
Griffith is no stranger to fighting the good fight when it comes to water.
Last week's rally was done in a way that shows our voice must be heard, but the approach was calm, considered and rational.
All of those who attended the protest rally should be commended on standing up to those in power.
After all, we are the food bowl of Australia. If we suffer, everyone suffers.
Hopefully that message hasn't fallen on deaf ears.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.