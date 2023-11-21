As more businesses go cashless and begin focusing exclusively on card payments, concern is raising over the future of physical money - but it still has a foothold in Griffith.
Macquarie Bank recently announced that it will be moving on from cash and cheque, and the Reserve Bank of Australia reported a decrease in the number of people using cash, saying that just under 10 per cent of Australians were frequent cash users.
But Griffith remains steadfast on keeping physical money around.
Shalisa Ippoliti from Ivory and Ash Homewares promised that they would take cash until it stops existing.
"A lot of people still carry cash. There's homewares shops that don't take cash, and we get people come in who are a bit frustrated after visiting them," Ms Ippoliti said.
Kailey-Ann Marcus from Griffith Kendells speculated that there was a cultural split, between those in cities preferring cards and regional dwellers sticking with notes.
"The oldies are definitely all using cash."
Kylie Hart was strongly in favour of sticking with cash.
"I was in a clothing shop not long ago. They said they didn't take cash and a young girl started crying cause she only had cash and didn't know how to pay for it," she said.
"If the parent didn't have money, they can't make the sale and the kid misses out."
She added concerns that the second-hand market would disappear without cash, as well as kids having pocket money.
"Cash should still be around for whatever you need. It's all valid money."
Ms Hart was also not thrilled about card surcharges at businesses that don't accept cash, citing bars as an example of charging extra for taking card payments - with no alternative offered.
There was one particular small business owner that nearly everyone was concerned about, if the transition to a cashless society continues.
"What about the tooth fairy," said Ms Marcus.
"It's just not the same."
