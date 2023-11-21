The Area News
Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles pick up GDCA Fourth Grade wins

By Liam Warren
Updated November 21 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:17pm
Reif Leach was one of four Panthers to score fifties against Hanwood.
The Leagues Panthers piled on the runs against Hanwood in GDCA Fourth Grade to ensure they kept their unbeaten season intact.

Local News

