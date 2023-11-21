The Leagues Panthers piled on the runs against Hanwood in GDCA Fourth Grade to ensure they kept their unbeaten season intact.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat while Josh Pentony (1/28) and Rory Lasscock (2/36), but that would be the last of the success for a while for the Wanderers.
Wesley Wate (50 retired), Reif Leach (55 retired), Jonty Conlan (50 retired) and Eamon Hill (56 retired) all posted fifties to see the Panthers reach the end of the overs on 272.
RELATED
Pentony (30) and Ayush Patel (25) offered some resistance for the Hanwood side before Wate (3/5) did the bulk of the damage with the ball as the Wanderers were bowled out for 88.
Exies Eagles were able to stay hot on the heels of the Panthers after a five-wicket win over Coro.
Josh Taprell (38) and Matthew Andrighetto (49*) led the way for the Coro side as they set Exies 123 to win, and Nate Mingay (32*) alongside Jake Suine (39) and Nate Hayllar (13*) got their side over the line with two overs left.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.