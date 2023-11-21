A rare win in Coleambally has seen the Leagues Panthers climb into third place after picking up their third straight victory on Saturday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Leagues were able to make a solid start, with Vince Hellier and Ben Leach putting on 28 before the Panthers lost 3/12 with Andrew McIntyre and Shawn Iddles picking up the wickets.
Ben Leach (78) and Teao Woetai (71) were able to get their side back on track and pilled on the runs in the middle overs with a 127-run partnership which looked to take the game away from the Nomads.
McIntyre (3/27) and Iddles (3/59) were again able to make the breakthrough before Raj Singh (30*) and Taniera Vailoa (31*) added 56 runs before the end of their 40 overs to see the Panthers reach 242.
It was always going to be a tough chase, and the bowling of Teei Piawi (2/27), Leo Forner (1/18) and Singh put the pressure on as the Nomads fell to 4/28.
Cooper Smith (20) and McIntyre (24) tried to support Jacob Breed (44), put the bowling of Singh (4/28) and Shae Prudham (3/20) were able to pick up the remaining wickets to see Coleambally bowled out for 129.
Exies Eagles were to continue their strong start to the season after coming away with an eight-wicket win over Coro.
After the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, only Jonathon Morris (30) and Matthew Bruce (36) were able to make starts, as Avtar Singh (4/6), Jasen Doidge (3/19) and Avinash Gurram (2/25) were able to do the damage with the ball to restrict Coro to 127.
It looked like the Eagles would cruise to victory before Bohdy Martyn (1/30) ended a 75-run opening stand with the wicket of Fletcher Robertson (20), while Bruce (1/11) claimed the wicket of Ali Mehdi (4)
The wickets were only slight bumps in the road as Peter Davis (61*) and Don Jayasuriya (19*) got their side over the line with six overs remaining.
There was a bit of a surprise in the Friday night game as Hanwood came away with an unlikely win over Exies Diggers.
It looked unlikely when Damien Browning (3/19) and Cooper James (3/21) were able to rip through the Hanwood batting line-up to have them at 9-99.
A 48-run partnership for the 10th wicket helped to lift Hanwood to a total of 147 after 35 overs.
Varun Valsalan (5-16) proved difficult to deal with, as only Mick Duncan (21) offered any real resistance to see Diggers fall to 4/49.
Chris Barbagallo (2/10) and Ramandeep Sharma (3/12) kept the pressure on to see Diggers bowled out for 72 to give the Wanderers a 75-run victory.
