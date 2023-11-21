The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Leagues Panthers, Exies Eagles and Hanwood Wanderers take GDCA Second Grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 21 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rare win in Coleambally has seen the Leagues Panthers climb into third place after picking up their third straight victory on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.