It was a near-perfect night for Griffith Harness Racing Club's Griffith Pacers Cup meeting over the weekend, which saw the main event won in convincing fashion.
It was an action-packed night out at Dalton Park with a six-race card.
The main event, the George Duncan Memorial Griffith Cup, was taken out in resounding fashion with Ellen Jones trained and driven Captain Tom taking home the top honours.
Heading into the race, Captain Tom was the favourite and showed why with a margin of 11.30m ahead of Major Collect.
It was a good night for the Jones as Blake was able to pick up wins in both race four, with Loch Lomond, and race three, with Major Lincoln and second places in race two aboard Mop and race one with Adams It.
It was a family affair in race one with Leeton's brother/sister pairing of Martelle and Reece Maguire taking out the opener with Millys Prince while race six went to Aventine Hill trained by Narrandera's David Kennedy.
