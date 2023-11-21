The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Ellen Jones takes out George Duncan Memorial Griffith Cup at Dalton Park

By Liam Warren
Updated November 21 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a near-perfect night for Griffith Harness Racing Club's Griffith Pacers Cup meeting over the weekend, which saw the main event won in convincing fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.