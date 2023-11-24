Griffith's Volkswagen dealership, operated by the Owen twins and their team, mark a decade of business in 2023 Advertising Feature

The team at Griffith City Volkswagen are proud to be celebrating the dealership's 10th anniversary. Pictures supplied.

It's known as the car that moves people, however in Griffith, it's the people who move the Volkswagens stealing this show.

The Volkswagen dealership, operated by the Owen twins and their team in Griffith, marks a decade of business in 2023 and it's their people in the spotlight alongside their cherished vehicles.

Dealer principal Dean Owen credited his passionate team for the continued success of the business.

"I would like to acknowledge the dedicated GCVW team," Dean said.



"All are certified Volkswagen product professionals who show nothing but the absolute commitment to their customers".



The thriving business also wouldn't be where it is without the wider support of the MIA.

"I will also extend a thank you to Griffith and the wider community for your ongoing support over the years," Dean said.



In the air

If you're wondering what's in the air at the Griffith VW dealership, it's love amongst employees, world adventures, and sounds of song emanating from the workshop.



For general manager Gianni Merlo, meeting the love of his life and future wife whilst working for the Owens certainly tops the list of favourite memories.

"Meeting Kayla, getting married and having two children is my most treasured memory," he said.

Dean enjoys Kayla's reaction whenever Gianni returns, injured yet again, from another Volkswagen conference.

Damian Taranto, aftersales manager, said he was honoured to travel - by air - to Japan and China for the VW Champions program.



Danilo Taguaban and Jhun Bedrijo dominate the workplace singing scene, crooning in the workshop while repairing cars. With voices like theirs, the VW team say they would "both be top contenders on The Voice".

Local beginnings



The Griffith City Volkswagen dealership was opened by mayor John Dal Broi on November 21, 2013.



The location of the VW dealership was home to Yoogali Service Station for 60 years, which operated as a petrol station and mechanical repair business until 2009.



Dean and Mark Owen spotted a gap in the local market for European prestige vehicles, and in 2013 decided to take on the Volkswagen franchise.



The Griffith City Volkswagen dealership was opened by mayor John Dal Broi on November 21, 2013.

Since then, the German brand has been very well-received by Griffith and the surrounding areas in both the commercial and passenger sectors.



This is seen with the branches' expansion from just six staff to now over 15 in the sales, admin, aftersales and maintenance departments.

Five-star rating



Not just respected in the community, Griffith's dealership has gained clout amongst fellow dealerships right across Australia.

The team have collected two Dealer of the Year badges, the first in 2019 and the second in 2021, for ranking in the top 10 best performing VW Dealerships in the country.



So far in 2023, their Guest Satisfaction Index (GSI) for passenger vehicle sales sits at and impressive five-out-of-five stars.

Did you know...



'Arkean Pty Ltd' has been the company which Owen Toyota, Leeton Toyota and Griffith City Volkswagen have traded under for the past 10-plus years - a name created by merging the letters of the owners' names, Mark and Dean.



After ten years of growth, it made sense to operate under a stand-alone entity. The company is now known as Eanark Pty Ltd, another merge of the owners names.

Community spirit

For the past 10 years the dealership has been an avid supporter of the community, and some of their major partners include Griffith Regional Theatre, Yoogali Soccer Club, Griffith Rugby Blacks and the Piccolo Family Farm.



"We will continue to reciprocate the support we receive from the community by partnering with many community, sporting and charity organisations," Dean said.



In 2022, Griffith City Volkswagen contributed $45,017.71 to the community. Griffith's Filipino Basketball League and Touch Association, the Yenda Blueheelers, Yoogali Soccer Club, Griffith Exies Bowling Club are some of the groups who've received sponsorships and support.

For 60 years, the location of the Griffith's Volkwagen dealership was home to Yoogali Service Station.

They've supported events like the 42nd Annual Charity Golf Day, Merriwagga's 18th Annual Drought Classic, Griffith Jockey Club's Race Day, Griffith Pro Am, 2022 Griffith Carnival of Cups, A Day in the Orchard and more.

Employees are encouraged to get involved, improving community engagement and fostering a happier workplace built on shared values and goals.

Reaching new heights

Plans are approved to expand the dealership into a mezzanine level within the existing building. This will increase staff amenities and provide additional storage .

