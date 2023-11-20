It was a game that featured everything from a fire alarm to breaking plastic chairs, and in the end, double overtime was required to determine the winner of the MIA League women's game between Griffith and West Wyalong.
After less than a minute, the fire alarms at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre were triggered, leading to an over 20-minute delay before play got back underway.
Once play did get back underway, there was little to separate the sides at the end of the first quarter, with Griffith holding a narrow 15-13 lead.
A strong run in the second quarter saw the West Wyalong side take a five-point lead into the main break.
The Wildcats threatened to run away with the game in the early stage of the third quarter as they got out to a 12-point lead before Griffith called a time-out, which seemed to inspire the side into action.
"I said at the time out that if they got any more points, we wouldn't be able to run them down," coach Carolyn Snow said.
"They just went out and did."
Led by Mackenzie Hassan, who scored 10 points in the final five minutes of the third quarter, while Emmerson Waide was also strong with a remarkable turnaround, Griffith was up by one point heading into the final quarter.
Snow was full of praise for the efforts of the youngsters.
"Emmie (Waide) and Mackenzie (Hassan), those five minutes that she played really got us back in the third quarter was stunning," she said.
"I don't think I have ever seen her play that well."
The sides traded baskets in the final term, and after Griffith missed a late chance to take the lead, the game was headed into overtime level at 57-57.
The first overtime period wasn't enough to separate the sides as both scored 12 points in the five-minute period to see the second overtime required.
Griffith was able to establish a lead with just under two minutes remaining, and the Demons were able to push home the advantage and come away with a 79-73 victory.
With the game acting as a semi-final, Griffith will now head to Leeton for the MIA League Women's final, where they will take on the defending champions and undefeated Eagles on Saturday.
