Last Wednesday was our Closing Day for the Winter Competition and we held our annual Presentation Evening at the Golf Club attended by 30 ladies.
During the event vouchers were presented to winners and runners up of varied competitions, eg Matchplay and Championships events and Golf NSW Presentations.
The competition on Wednesday was a Par event and there were twenty players, sufficient numbers for two divisions.
The Division One winner was Chris Cunial with a neat and tidy score of +2. One shot back was runner up, Rose Alpen.
Diane Ellerton played well and carded +3 to win Division Two from Marlene O'Connell who squared the card.
Yvonne Couper and Lorraine Colpo were the NTP winners in Division 1 (4th) and Division 3 (11th) respectively.
There were six balls in the ball competition and the winners were, K Tyson, D Radue, L Hedditch, C Eade, L Bock and J McWilliam.
Our Summer Competition started on Saturday with sixteen ladies playing a Stableford.
Natalie Cassidy had a great round of golf coming in with 39 points to win Division One.
Rose Alpen was the runner up with 35 points.
Division Two winner was Ann Musgrave who came in with 35 points. Runner up was Robyn Barrington who scored 32 points.
There were five balls in the ball competition and the winners were Y Couper, S Niven, D Radue, K Tyson and E Graham.
