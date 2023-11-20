The Area News
Griffith Ladies Golf close out winter competition for 2023

By Annie Hicks
November 20 2023 - 12:13pm
Last Wednesday was our Closing Day for the Winter Competition and we held our annual Presentation Evening at the Golf Club attended by 30 ladies.

