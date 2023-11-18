The Griffith men's MIA League side has exorcised some of their demons after coming away with a 22-point win over West Wyalong at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
It was a start where some more accurate shooting would have seen the Griffith side breaking away with some strong defence, forcing turnovers and strong defensive rebounds before West Wyalong was able to find their range and take a six-point lead into the first break.
The Demons came out strong in the start of the second quarter and closed to within a point, but their long-range was preventing them from taking the lead before the sides traded baskets to see them enter halftime level at 26-all.
Again, it was another strong start to the quarter from the home side as they were finally able to find their accuracy from range as Mason Salvestro was able to drain two three-pointers in quick succession as they looked to break away with the game.
While the scoring slowed in the middle of the third quarter, the Demons took a 14-point lead into the final break after outscoring the Wildcats 20-6 in the third.
The Demons were able to maintain their composure, and even with Harry Laurent getting fouled out of the game with four minutes remaining, the Griffith side held on to their first win against the Wildcats in two seasons with a 62-40 victory.
With the monkey finally off the back of the Griffith side, coach Ryan Minato was happy with the way his side performed once they found their range.
"I think we hit one three in the first half, and we'd been working hard on our shooting all week," he said.
"That second half, we were able to turn it on, and Mason (Salvestro) started to hit a couple (three-pointers) We knew we were there, and when we were level at halftime, we knew that we just had to get a couple of shots."
While his side may not have been at their shooting best in the first 20 minutes, Minato felt his side really shone in defence.
"That's what we pride ourselves on," he said.
"While in the first half we weren't hitting shots, they weren't scoring much either. We knew we could stop them."
