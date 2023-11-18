The middle order from the Hanwood Wanderers has helped them bounce back with a three-wicket victory over Exies Diggers.
After the Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, it was another fast start from Kyle Pete, who scored 33 off 25 balls before Sam Robinson made the breakthrough after 7.3 overs after an 53-opening run partnership.
Robinson (2/30) was able to knock over Ben Fattore (0), while Mane Dave (13) was bowled by Josh Carn as Diggers lost 3/6.
Theo Valeri and Angus Boulton were able to lead a fightback with a 65-run partnership before some quick wickets as Charlie Cunial had Valeri (38) trapped in front while Dean Catanzariti dismissed Boulton (25) and Dean Villata (3).
Josh Lanham (17), Craig Lugton (14) and Dhruvil Patel (15) added some late runs, with Catanzariti (3/30), Carn (3/35), and Luke DeMamiel (1/13) helping to bowl Diggers out for 207.
In reply, it wasn't the strongest start for the Wanderers as Jordan Whitworth (2) departed in the second over as he was trapped in front by Valeri, who followed it up in his next over with the dismissal of Catanzariti (3) to see Hanwood fall to 2/16.
Oliver Bartter and Cunial looked to get their side back on track and were able to get their side to 51 before Cunial (11) was knocked over by Dhruvil Patel (1-24).
The forward momentum continued as Bartter took the leading role in a 48-run stand with Pardeep Deol before Pete (1/44) trapped Deol (16) in front.
It was two in quick succession as Valeri (3/60) ended the resistance of Bartter (52) as the Diggers side tried to swing the momentum, with Hanwood requiring 104 runs off the remaining 29 overs.
Owen Robinson and Sushant Modgil put some of the concerns around the side to bed as they were able to add 72 runs for the sixth wicket before Dean Villata (1/33) struck, and Sam Robinson (7) followed closely behind.
Modgil (59*) and DeMamiel (2*) were able to get the remaining runs to see Hanwood claim the three-wicket win.
