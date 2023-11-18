The Area News
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood Wanderers see off Exies Diggers challenge in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
November 18 2023 - 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The middle order from the Hanwood Wanderers has helped them bounce back with a three-wicket victory over Exies Diggers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.