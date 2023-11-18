The Coro Cougars have opened their account for the GDCA First Grade season after coming away with a 71-run win over Exies Eagles.
After the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, it was a slow and steady start with Tim and Jake Rand out in the middle before the bowling of Ahmed Bilal (1/20) was able to make the breakthrough with the wicket of Tim Rand (4) with the score on 44.
Brent Lawrence and Jake Rand looked to press home an advantage for the Cougars as they were able to get their side to drinks at one down.
They were able to maintain the scoring rate as Rand passed fifty, and the Cougars were able to get to the 100-mark with the loss of just a wicket.
Ashdeep Sandhu was finally able to make the breakthrough the Eagles needed with the wicket of Lawrence (35) and followed it up with the wicket of Ben Signor (7) the next over.
Damien Walker came out to join Rand, and the pair looked to push their side towards a defendable total.
With Rand (99*) needing one runs off the final ball, he fell just short of a first top-grade century as Damien Walker (12) was run out by Travers Pickmere as the Cougars finished their 40 overs on 173.
The Exies Eagles were able to make a strong start, with Jimmy Mann and Scott Rankin able to put on 40 for the first wicket before the introduction of Shane Hutchinson saw the momentum swing in favour of the Cougars.
Mann (13) was the first to fall Hutchinson (3/3), while Rankin (21) and Sandhu (3) followed closely behind while Jake Rand (1/12) was able to find the edge of Zac Dart (3) as the Eagles fell to 4/51.
The middle order struggled to make an impact for the Eagles as the slow bowling of Tim Rand, and Lawrence looked to have the Cougars in the box seat.
Pickmere (7) and Mason Ashcroft (5) fell to the bowling of Tim Rand (2/27), while Cameron Harrison (4) and Bilal (1) were both bowled by Lawrence (3/10), who also picked up the wicket of Kamboj (0) to see the Eagles lose 5/20.
Duane Ashcroft (16) offered some resistance for the Exies side, but once he was caught off the bowling of Signor (1/10), the Eagles were dismissed for 102 to hand Coro their first victory of the season with a bonus-point win.
