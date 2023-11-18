Following Wagga City Wanderers withdrawing their women's program, there is hope that top local talents will filter in to the Leonard Cup competition.
With close to 30 players now without a club, local teams are watching with baited breath, hoping to snag some premier league talent for themselves.
While it's expected that many players will return to their junior clubs, until registrations open there's no guarantee where they'll go.
After being one of the dominant teams in the competition over the past five years, Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato is excited for what the new talent means for the competition as a whole.
"It's definitely a good thing, it's good to see Henwood Park back with a team who will hopefully bring some good competition if they've got players coming in from NPL, Tolland have obviously always been there, and the other teams are getting better year in year out," Zucatto said.
"Always happy for more competition, definitely, a good thing.
"You want every game to be a game that anyone can win on the day."
While he's not expecting to pick up any Wanderers players, mostly due to geography, he'd like to see them spread across a range of teams, namely their junior clubs.
"I'd be very, very surprised, unless they relocate to Griffith, that's always a possibility," he said.
"Ideally you'd like to see them back to their junior teams, they were obviously with a club before they played Wanderers.
"I'd like to see them go back and strengthen those teams.
"It depends where they're from, we've never played Lake Albert in first grade, Henwood Park we haven't played in three years, so it'd be good to see those clubs come back."
