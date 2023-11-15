The Riverina will be well represented in the next phase of Netball NSW State Team trials with nine local athletes invited back to the court.
Following the first trial, Brooke Buckley (Leeton), Emily McPherson, Kaelani Goolagong, Sienna Mulkurti (Wagga), Georgia McCormack, Sophie Male, and Tahlia Quinn (Barellan and District), have been asked to return to Sydney for potential selection in the NSW under 17s team.
Meanwhile in the under 19s selections, Ava Moller (Wagga Wagga) and Grace Whyte (Tumut) have been invited to the next trial.
Both groups of successful athletes will return to Netball Central this weekend to be put through their paces once again.
For the under 19s, it will be their last chance to impress selectors, with the final team selection being made following Saturday's four hour session.
With a significantly larger talent pool in the under 17s program, there will be two more trial phases before the final team is selected.
Netball NSW will make another round of cuts after Sunday's meeting, with phase three to begin the following week.
