The Area News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

NSW gov knocks back funding call for more Darlington Point housing

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work being undertaken at the Young Street subdivision. Picture supplied
Work being undertaken at the Young Street subdivision. Picture supplied

A push for funding to build 17 dwellings in Darlington Point has been rejected by the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.