The Griffith Demons are one win away from securing a first place finish in the MIA League when they take on West Wyalong at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre on Saturday.
The final round game will likely act as the precursor for the men's final in a week's time, and the Demons will be looking to right a record which has seen it be a long time between drinks against the Wildcats.
"We haven't beaten them in a couple of years, and some of the younger boys haven't beaten them in juniors in a while either, so everyone will be pretty pumped to get the win," coach Ryan Minato said.
"With it being at home to get a good crowd, there would be massive as well.
"If we win this week, we will finish on top, and that has been the goal since the start. It comes down to whoever wins this weekend."
The Griffith side were able to continue their strong season with a strong win over Narrandera, and the Demons coach praised the way both sides battled through tough conditions.
"It was really hot, and credit to Narrandera for coming over because it wasn't nice to play in," he said.
"We were pretty lucky to have five subs, and I think they had two.
"We felt like we got the job done and did what we needed to."
RELATED
After the round three clash between the side's saw Griffith forfeit after an incident when an elbow struck Demons' Jackson Hassan midway through the second quarter.
Minato knows that this game will be tough but is confident there will be no repeat this weekend.
"We will be playing a different looking West Wyalong team this time, so it will be different in that sense, but everytime we come up against them, it is a fierce clash," he said.
"We will want to be physical but keep our emotions out of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.