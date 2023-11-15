Off the back of becoming the first side to knock off Hanwood in the GDCA First Grade competition, Exies Eagles will look to continue that momentum when they take on Coro at Exies No. 2.
It has been a strong start to the season for last year's preliminary finalists, having started the season with three wins from five games.
To give the side a boost, captain Josh Davis, who hasn't gotten on to the field yet this season, could make his return this weekend after a partial tear of his Medial Cruciate Ligament.
"Hoping to be back this weekend," he said.
"Not 100 per cent committed just yet, but I will be training today (Wednesday) and see how I go."
Knocking off the Wanderers was a feat in itself, but Davis felt the character of his side was on show as they battled the scorching heat last weekend.
"Our bowling was insane on a 40-degree day what doesn't seem like it is enough runs is probably worth double," he said.
"That was probably the biggest thing, they were a bit weathered by the time they went out there. The deck probably wasn't as good as it looked, it was a bit slow coming through, wasn't a bad pitch by any means, just a bit slow."
This weekend will see the Eagles take on the defending premiers, Coro, who have endured a tough start to the season.
Despite that, Davis knows better than to ever discount the Cougars.
"They have had a few games where they have been missing a couple of Rands and have been a bit understrength," he said.
"We won't sell them short, but we are pretty confident."
The return of James Roche to the line-up has provided a boost to the Eagles batting line-up, but the Exies skipper has also pointed to the senior players who have added some experience to the side.
"He (Roche) has been massive," he said.
"Having a couple of older heads around as well, like Phil Burge and Travers Pickmere, has been valuable as well. They haven't done a lot, but even just having them around has been massive."
In the other first-grade game, Hanwood will take on Exies Diggers while all five first-grade sides, alongside Hay, will contest the pool games of the Don 'Captain' Coleman Shield on Sunday.
