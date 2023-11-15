Opposition to the rewrite of the Murray Darling Basin Plan is moving up a gear, with rallies scheduled across the MIA next week.
The rallies will form part of a series of simultaneous events held in regional Basin communities to oppose the rewrite of the Murray Darling Basin Plan, currently before the Federal Parliament.
Residents from across the Griffith area are being encouraged to take part in the Rally on November 21 at Memorial Park from 12 until 1pm.
The National Farmers Federation is organising the events, with president David Jochinke saying they will be important demonstrations ahead of a vote on the Bill in the Senate in coming weeks.
"They've decided to completely rewrite the plan without setting foot in these towns to consult with people," Mr Jochinke said.
"This is by no means a done deal.
"We've got to come together and send a clear message that we can't just be sold down the river. This isn't just about the farmers, it's about workers, their families and everyone in these communities whose livelihoods depend on this water."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said people in the community were furious about the prospect of further buybacks and the fact they hadn't been consulted.
"Our town has done its part and suffered the pain of buybacks already. Enough is enough," Cr Curran said.
"Business and community confidence took a nose dive a decade ago when the Basin Plan landed. Real estate values fell, public and private investment dried up and Government agencies compounded the pessimism by projecting a 20 per cent reduction in Griffith's population. This cannot be allowed to happen again."
A rally is also taking place in Leeton's Mountford Park on the same day and time.
It's been confirmed Member for Murray Helen Dalton will be attending the Griffith rally.
"All communities must make their voices heard and come together at these rallies. It is essential the federal and NSW governments understand exactly how we feel about them making political decisions that we disagree with, on our behalf," Mrs Dalton said..
Meantime, its understood Farrer MP Sussan Ley will not be attending but is holding a separate demonstration, 'Taste of the Basin' at Parliament House in Canberra tonight.
The event will be a bid to make both the Federal Government and cross bench MPs aware of how important the Basin (and its producers) are to Australian food and fibre production.
The event will host a number of regional MPs along with MIA business stakeholders Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod and Caviar, Calabria Family Wines and SunRice.
