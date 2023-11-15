The Sixers and the Stars played out a very tight match with the Sixers score of 6/63 (ave 10.5) just edging out the Stars who made 6/59 (ave 9.8). The major runscorers for the Sixers were Eamon Whelan who made 17 and Jobe Catanzariti, Braxton Catanzariti and Charith Kanakamedala who all made 11.

