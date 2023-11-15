A bit of warm weather did not prevent another full round of junior matches being played on Saturday morning.
The Sixers and the Stars played out a very tight match with the Sixers score of 6/63 (ave 10.5) just edging out the Stars who made 6/59 (ave 9.8). The major runscorers for the Sixers were Eamon Whelan who made 17 and Jobe Catanzariti, Braxton Catanzariti and Charith Kanakamedala who all made 11.
Zavier Keenan had a good day with the ball, capturing three wickets for the Stars. The Stars main runscorers were Archie Dunbar who made 14, Dominic Bailey 11 and Riley Keenan 10. Braxton Catanzariti was the Sixers most successful bowlers, taking two wickets.
The Hurricanes and the Thunder played a high scoring game. The Hurricanes score of 2/73 (ave 36.5) was just good enough to overcome the Thunders 3/98 (ave 32.6).
Brody Ford led the run scoring for the Hurricanes with 11 runs. Sarah Plummer was next best with nine runs. Jayden Prudham was the only Thunder bowler to finish with a wicket.
Hugo Bunn stood out for the Thunder in the batting department with 23 runs, Hudson Male made a handy 14 and Eli Poscolero made 12. Sarah Plummer and Chevy DePaoli were the Hurricanes wicket takers.
The biggest win of the day was by the Scorchers who made 10/145 against the Strikers who finished on 11/68. Hugh Kite continued to chalk up the runs with a top score of 32 for the Scorchers.
George Conlan and Cooper Hunt again made good scores of 25 and 24 and Joe Irons made 19. Illya Lewis captured two wickets for the Strikers.
The Strikers batting line up relied heavily on Lucas Lugton who knocked up 27 runs and he gained support from Liam Brugger who made 15 and Illya Lewis 11. Quade Conlan was the star bowler for the Scorchers, snapping up three wickets.
Cricketer of the weekis Quade Conlan who took 3 wickets and scored 9 runs. Zavier Keenan was a bit unlucky taking 3 wickets and scoring 8 runs.
Hanwood made sure of a win by posting an unbeatable score of 0/92 against the Exies who struggled to make 6/68. Hanwood's batting was well served by Rory Lasscock who made 30, Ollie Nancarrow 25 and Zavier Hoffman 15.
Noah Bianchini was the Exies most economical bowler finishing with 0/5 off his two overs. Bayley Hill batted well for the Exies, hitting up 21 runs. Matthew Hurst added a useful 16. Xavier Trembath and Angadbir Singh also helped the score along with 13 runs each.
The bowling honours went to Zavier Hoffman who took 2/14 off four overs.
Leagues Club's batsmen again got on top of their opposition bowlers to rattle up 4/122. Major contributions again came from Charlie Bunn who made 29 and Archie Leach, 26. Harrison Palmer and Oscar Molloy added 12 runs each.
Josh Taprell was on target again, picking up 2/11 and Cowen Wynne finished with 2/25. Josh also topped the scorers list for the Coro with 17 runs.
Tathya Patel also made a handy 12 runs. Charlie Bunn topped off a good day, getting 3/0 off two overs, Harry Atkins with 2/13 and Winston Nolan 2/7, also bowled well.
Charlie Bunn's all round performance for Leagues Club was hard to ignore when working out this week's cricketer of the week.
Hay proved to be too strong for Griffith in their Milliken Shield game at Ted Scobie Oval on Sunday. Hay's top order batsmen were able to overcome all the challenges thrown at them by the Griffith bowling attack.
Hay lost their first wicket with score on 38 and did not lose a second wicket until the score had reached 107. N Willanson retired on 26 and Billy Houston retired on 30.
Griffith bowlers pegged the scoring rate back in the final 10 overs to keep the Hay total to 4/137. Josh Taprell picked up two late wickets to finish with the best bowling figures of 2/9.
Griffith's batsmen gave themselves a chance of reaching their target thanks to another good innings from Josh Taprell who retired on 26 and Kobi Nancarrow also batted sensibly to reach 25 retired.
Vai Patel contributed a handy 16 batting at number 5. After reaching 2/97 after 20 overs Griffith's batsmen lost a little momentum and were held to 7/125 after their 30 overs to give Hay a well deserved win.
