Griffith residents urged to get behind important water rally

THIS week rallies are being held right across the MIA and wider regions to call on the government to put a halt on water buybacks.
Community members in Griffith have been urged to attend the special rally, which is planned for tomorrow in Memorial Park from noon to 1pm.
Water buybacks are one of the biggest threats currently facing the Griffith community so it is important as many as possible turn out for this rally and show the government places like Griffith and Leeton won't be ignored on this issue.
Water buybacks have the potential to impact all residents and businesses, whether they are part of the agricultural landscape or not.
Griffith's mayor Doug Curran has said "enough is enough", saying the city has already suffered as a result of water buybacks.
He wants the community to stand as one tomorrow and show it won't be backing down on the issue.
Head to Memorial Park tomorrow to be part of this important day of action.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
