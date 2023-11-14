The Area News
Heart Racers unbeaten after six rounds of Griffith Touch

By Liam Warren
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
The Heart Racers remain the only undefeated side across the top divisions in the Griffith Touch senior competition after taking a back-and-forth clash with Gem Girls.

Local News

