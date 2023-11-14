The Heart Racers remain the only undefeated side across the top divisions in the Griffith Touch senior competition after taking a back-and-forth clash with Gem Girls.
After a tense affair in the opening stages, it was the Gem Girls who were able to strike first through Mia Paton.
Two in quick succession, including one to Tess Jamieson, saw the Heart Racers take the lead, but it was short-lived as the Gem Girls equalised for four tries in the blink of an eye.
Eva Catanzariti scored for Gem before Erin Bonetti answered for Heart Racers, and it looked like they would take the lead into halftime when Megan Lonsdale scored, but again, Gem Girls were able to answer.
Paton completed her double early in the second half before Heart Racers scored three straight, including a second to Jamieson, to see them hold on for an 8-5 win.
In the other women's game, Physifitness came away with an 8-4 victory over Black Line.
Meanwhile, Marchiori Construction continued their strong start to the season with a narrow 6-5 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
The game went try for try in the opening half, with the sides unable to be separated heading into halftime with a score of 3-all.
That continued in the early stages of the second half as Marchiori scored with the first possession of the second half before Guidolin was able to answer almost immediately.
The pattern was finally broken midway through the second half to see Marchiori take a two-try lead, which was cut in half right on the full-time siren as Marchiori took a 6-5 win.
In the other men's games, MJ Hams Transport picked up a 3-2 win over J Fallon Building while George Duncan Electrics defeated The Legend 9-5.
