Coro Cougars have picked up a resounding victory on the first day of their 40-over clash with Leagues Panthers at Jubilee Oval.
It was a tough start for the Panthers' side after they won the toss and elected to bat with Tomas Goirigolzarri (4/9) ripping through the Leagues top order.
Only Reif Leach (37*) was able to break double digits for the Leagues side as Liam James (2/11) and Austin Flack (2/27) picked up the remaining wickets to see the Panthers bowled out for 67 after 18.3 overs.
The Cougars had little trouble chasing down the total as Cooper Rand (43*) and Seamus Maley (23*) were able to guide their side to the first innings points inside just nine overs.
Exies Diggers look poised to take the first-innings win over Coleambally Nomads after a barnstorming start to their innings.
Alex Pound (60) led the way for the Nomads after they won the toss before Connor Moore (2/15), Meghal Patel (2/32) and Amitjot Singh (2/16).
Archie Boag (21) and Riley Boag (13*) added some late runs before the Nomads were bowled out for 136.
The Diggers side wasted no time making an impact as they were able to reach 82 in the final four overs before stumps, with Manan Dave (36*) and Patel (37*) finishing unbeaten.
The final game of the round between Exies Eagles and Hanwood is evenly poised after day one.
Fletcher Robertson (71) led the way, while Bhavya Chaudhari (55) and Ted Files (11) chipped in to see the Eagles finish day one on 163. Harry Furner (5/17) was the pick of the bowlers for the Wanderers.
