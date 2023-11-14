The Area News
Coro Cougars take out GDCA Third Grade victory over Leagues Panthers

By Liam Warren
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 11:56am
Coro Cougars have picked up a resounding victory on the first day of their 40-over clash with Leagues Panthers at Jubilee Oval.

