Exies Diggers picked up a resounding victory in GDCA second grade after coming away with a five-wicket win over Coro Cougars at Exies No 2.
After the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, they were able to make a solid start with a 28-run opening stand before Jordan Virago (21) fell to the bowling of Craig Lugton, who followed that up with the dismissal of Yash More (0), and while the hat-trick delivery was navigated, Seamus Maley (5) was run out.
The Cougars struggled to recover from that position as only Rhys Carnell (14*) was the only batter to break double digits. Craig Lugton (3/15) picked up the wicket of Matthew Bruce (2) before Damien Browning (6/10) ripped through the lower order, including a hat-trick for the last three wickets as Coro was bowled out for 56.
The top order from Diggers looked to have their side on track for victory with Mark Favell (16), Cooper James (12), and Thomas Chapman (17) getting starts, but the bowling of More (2/7) and Liam James (2/2) kept them honest.
Dom Galluzzo (1*) and Nick Zappala (0*) were able to guide their side to a five-wicket win with 24.5 overs remaining.
It was a high-scoring clash at Ted Scobie Oval as Leagues Panthers were able to pick up a second straight win after a 35-run win over Hanwood.
While Vaisak Rajan (1/23) and Varun Valsalan (4/39) picked up early wickets, Teao Woetai (58) and Gospel Toru (50) were able to set their side up for a solid total as they were bowled out for 162.
Teei Piawi (2/10) and Taniera Vailoa did the early damage for the Panthers before Wyatt Carter (10), Valsalan (55) and Rajan (20) gave Hanwood a chance.
Vailoa (4/19) and Toru (2/16) had other ideas, however as they were able to bowl Hanwood out for 127.
In the Friday night game, it was a thriller as Coleambally were able to come away with a four-wicket win over Exies Eagles with three balls remaining.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Exies' top order got them off to a strong start, with Scott Rankin (50), Matt Dart (32), Tom Spry (31) and Don Jayasuriya (23) all able to make an impact with the bat to set the Eagles up to finish their 35 overs on 5/162.
While Avinash Gurram (2/30) was able to make an early breakthrough with the wicket of Neil Burke (5), Rohan Lacey (31) and Nathan Hodgson (34).
While the Eagles were able to end that partnership, it was only a slight bump in the road for the Nomads as Matthew Foster (27) and Cooper Smith (18) maintained the forward momentum before Tim Edgcumbe (12*) and Sanil Babu (14) were able to guide their side to the victory.
