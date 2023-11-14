The Area News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Exies Diggers, Coleambally Nomads and Leagues Panthers take GDCA second grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 11:36am
Exies Diggers picked up a resounding victory in GDCA second grade after coming away with a five-wicket win over Coro Cougars at Exies No 2.

