GIANTS Academy head coach Tadhg Kennelly wants to attract more of the Riverina's girls into their pathway program.
Kennelly was in Wagga this week checking out the next wave of the region's talent at the academy's trials.
He believes there is huge potential in the region but needs the girls to know that the pathway to the elite level is there and achievable.
"We want to invest heavily in the region," Kennelly said this week.
"We want to get more publicity around the girls pathway.
"I understand there is competition challenges for the region, the girls haven't got a whole lot of competition but we as an academy are providing training and competition for them to play.
"There is a pathway for them to go on and we want to try and promote the game in the region for girls."
At the moment, there is limited opportunities for girls to play at a high-level within the Riverina.
The AFL Southern NSW women's competition is run from February to April in a shortened season format.
With the Riverina Lions having been in recess for the past two seasons, Riverina girls are having to travel to Canberra or Albury for more serious competition.
Kennelly wants the girls to know that the Giants Academy can provide them with more.
"As an academy, for us, we've said we'll come in and select girls to play in the region and they'll play as an academy," he said.
"We'll provide them eight games to play, against high level competition.
"We've just got to get it out there that's there is pathways there for them in the region. We've got training. Twice a week for five weeks before Christmas and six to 10 before you play in competition, where you'll play eight games as a Giants Academy play.
"We've just got to get it out there."
Kennelly also pointed to Cleo Buttifant as the perfect success story.
She reluctantly came along to the trials 12 months ago with limited Australian rules experience but one year later, is a massive chance of being drafted.
