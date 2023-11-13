The Area News
Murrumbidgee Council's Waste to Art initiative recognised with 2023 Tidy Towns Award

Allan Wilson
Allan Wilson
Updated November 14 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:00am
The Waste to Art Exhibition opening in Coleambally in June which toured the area showcasing artistic creations made from things that would otherwise have been thrown away. Picture supplied
Murrumbidgee Council's Waste to Art project was the catalyst for a coveted win in the 2023 Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Awards.

