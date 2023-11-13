Murrumbidgee Council's Waste to Art project was the catalyst for a coveted win in the 2023 Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Awards.
Council took out the communication and engagement award, eligible for LGAs with populations between 1500 and 5000.
The Waste to Art program, which held an exhibition earlier this year that travelled around the council footprint, featured artistic designs from reused and recyclable materials.
The competition and ensuing exhibition were integral components in the Council's holistic campaign to foster long-term changes in waste management behaviour and attitudes.
Mayor Ruth McRae said she was pleased with the initiative's success and the positive impact it had on promoting sustainable waste practices and challenging attitudes.
"It served as our flagship communication tool in the campaign to improve the way waste is managed in our area. Importantly, it also served to foster artistic and cultural excellence and community cohesion," Cr McRae said.
"Adding to the success of the project was the collaboration with many different champions of waste and art, including NetWaste, Western Riverina Arts, Kerri Weymouth Art, Isis Ronan-Rae, as well as our waste partners Kurrajong Recycling and Wormtech.
"Funding was also secured from the NSW Government for the exhibition opening."
Cr McRae said the initiative aligned perfectly with the Council-wide introduction of organic waste collection and recycling for the area in July this year.
"Thank you to everyone who was involved and who supported the initiative. Thanks also to our staff and councillors," she said.
