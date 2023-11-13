The Area News
A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing from Griffith's shops over recent weeks

By Staff Reporters
November 13 2023
Man arrested for stealing from stores
A 31-year-old man has been arrested for a number of retail thefts over recent weeks.

