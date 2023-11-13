Man arrested for stealing from stores

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for a number of retail thefts over recent weeks.
Police arrested the man on November 10, and charged the man with allegedly stealing from a number of stores over several weeks. The man was released on conditional bail, and will appear in court on November 15.
IN OTHER NEWS
On November 11 at 7.45am, police and the Rural Fire Service were called out to Yenda after a fire was reported in bushland next to the intersection of Marin and Wood Road.
The emergency services responded and after approximately 90 minutes, the RFS brought the fire under control and extinguished it. Forensic police have attended the scene while the cause of the fire is still unknown.
No structural damage was caused.
