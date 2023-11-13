Lake Wyangan Public School P&C's community fundraiser got off to a huge success, selling off donated second-hand clothes to raise money for the school's coffers.
November 12 saw CWA Park set up with the donated items, as volunteers accepted $5 for visitors and bargain hunters to fill a bag with anything that caught their eye - all for a good cause.
$5 would buy you a bag, and from there, anything you could fit in it would be yours - whether you just found one special item that caught your eye or if you were stocking up.
Amanda Kissick from the P&C Association said that they had sold almost all of the donated clothes, with just two or three bags left to be donated to a local second-hand store.
"The community clothing drive was a massive success with 98 per cent of clothing sold and only two or three bags left over to be donated to the local op shop," she said.
"Thought it was an awesome way to recycle from an environmental standpoint, as well as creating a social environment for the community of Griffith to get together."
With so many donations, the efforts raised around $700 for the school.
Ms Kissick added that there had been a steady flow of visitors for the whole day, and enjoyed the social element as people looked and browsed through the donations, and was keen to potentially hold the event regularly.
"We received extremely positive feedback from the community, and support leading up to it through donations was absolutely amazing.... At this point, we are looking at maybe continuing this as an annual event," she said.
In addition to the donations, visitors could enjoy an ice-cream from Griffith's famous pink ice-cream van - providing an extra incentive and letting friends and companions enjoy themselves while shoppers browsed.
Ms Kissick thanked all in the community who had come through and taken home some pre-loved items to bring to new life.
The money raised is not allocated to anything specific for the school, simply serving as a boost to the school's bank account for when it's needed.
