A world favourite, Aria chart topping crooner was in Griffith at the weekend, lending his voice to a special fundraising cause.
Italian Neopolitan sensation Patriazo Buanne was in the area helping to raise funds for a much needed prostate cancer detection machine.
It's not the first Mr Buanne has been in the city to champion a cause, with his last visit back in 2014 for a previous fundraiser for the hospital.
Having just come off a three week tour promoting his latest album "the Neopolitan' which is sitting at number two on the Aria charts, the songwriter and producer said he was delighted with the progress of the state of the art facility.
"I didn't realise I had so many fans in Griffith," he said. "It was incredible to see the amazing services patients receive at this hospital."
Hospital benefactors and local health advocates John Casella and Roy Spagnolo were delighted when Patrizio accepted their invitation to attend the fundraiser on Friday.
The fundraiser contributed to the Casella family brands $17,500 donation towards the purchase of the machine, with an anonymous donation of $5000 on the evening raising the public contributions to $22,500.
Director of Clinical Services Gabrielle Wood accepted the cheque on behalf of the hospital.
"We wouldn't have a hospital without the Casella and Spagnolo families," Ms Wood said.
"In a region with higher than normal prostate cancer rates, this non invasive procedure is a game changer for our community."
Mr Casella said he is pleased with how the hospital has evolved.
"I'm so grateful to the incredible staff," he said. "We continue to support the private community hospital and it's expanding range of services".
The hospital has developed key clinical services for Griffith and surrounding area's communities and their priority needs.
Over 30 medical specialists currently visit Griffith and utilise the hospital to consult and treat patients for a wide range of medical and surgical treatments from cardiac clinics to orthopaedic surgery.
The hospital has established a regional hub to provide regional outreach extending their services and care beyond the hospital walls.
St. Vincents works closely with Griffith Base Hospital, MLHD and visiting specialists to provide collaborative models of care that provides quality care equal to our city counterparts.
