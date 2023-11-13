The Area News
Yenda's Berton Vineyards secures APCO SME Industry Sector Award

Berton Vineyard managing director Jamie Bennett and cellar door manager Cella Dimitrescu with the award. Picture by Allan Wilson
Yenda's Berton Vineyards claimed a top gong recently, awarded with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation SME Industry Sector Award for Food and Beverage.

