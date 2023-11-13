Yenda's Berton Vineyards claimed a top gong recently, awarded with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation SME Industry Sector Award for Food and Beverage.
It comes with the business managing to transition packaging to 100 per cent recyclable materials.
The awards recognise organisations promoting sustainable packaging design and innovation across a range of sectors.
The winery was assessed based on APCO Members' Annual Reporting scores and their performance against the Packaging Sustainability Framework criteria.
Managing director Jamie Bennett called the win a 'feather in the cap' and recognition of the hard work of his team to ensure the business makes strides in being environmentally sustainable.
"We didn't actually know we were going to get it; we simply put in an application addressing the criteria and were delighted to discover we presented as a solid case," Mr Bennett said.
"Specifically, the award highlights our packaging practices and efforts to reduce waste. Personally I like to think gone are the days where everything eventually goes to landfill - I think the world has come a long way from that."
READ MORE
Mr Bennett said the winery's practises reducing waste are many and varied.
"All of our plastic is pressed and goes to recycling. We're also looking to constantly reduce the weight of our bottles. Once upon a time there was a perception the heavier the bottle, the more premium the wine. Now I think there's a real swing away from that which is great," he said.
"Since 2013 we've been using our waste water on a 10-acre turf farm. That means all the water we use to clean our tanks goes through process that kills bacteria and the like. That is then piped across to the farm.
"We're also monitoring our power usage by converted all the lights in our warehouse to LED and are looking to have solar panels installed on our roves."
He said the approach is a holistic one made by everyone in the business.
"All team members have the mindset to reduce waste and do things in a more sustainable manner. I think winning this award affirms they are making a real difference," Mr Bennett said.
"To think of ourselves as an industry leader in that capacity so this award is quite an honour."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.