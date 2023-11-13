The MIA has won big at the 2023 NSW Business Awards, bringing home both Excellence in Micro Business and the Oustanding Young Business Leader award for Griffith and Narrandera.
Fluid Engineering has taken out the gold medal for Excellence in Micro Business at the 2023 NSW Business Awards, continuing a rise through the awards from local and regional.
Manager John Sillis said they were excited and a little surprised to receive the award, but that they knew they had something good.
"It's a really good recognition for the work and time investment that everyone puts into the business," he said.
"I think we are doing good things, I guess the surprise would only be that we were able to win against all the other businesses that were in the finals ... but with the group we have in the team, and the businesses we surround ourselves with, we had a pretty good chance."
Mr Sillis emphasised the importance and value of working with their local partners, calling the win a group effort and hoped that they recognised their role and credit as well.
"We couldn't do it without the help and support of other businesses ... That makes it all the more enjoyable because the award represents not only the work of our business but also other local businesses."
Meanwhile out in Narrandera, Patrick Dawson from Patrick Dawson Law was named the state's Outstanding Young Business Leader.
Mr Dawson commented that he hoped it would serve as a recommendation to others on the benefits of country life.
"To have taken out the Riverina Murray award and now the state award is surprising and humbling. I honestly couldn't have done it without my amazing team," he said.
"Just 12 per cent of lawyers are based in regional areas. Given the skills shortage in our region, I believe it is our shared duty to champion the advantages of living and working here."
Mr Sillis agreed with the sentiment.
"It's good for the Griffith community, I think it's good for manufacturing. For a little manufacturing business to come away with a win, it shows that the industry is still there in Australia and we're proud to be a part of that."
