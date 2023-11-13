The Area News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Businesses in the MIA are moving on up, winning major accolades at the 2023 NSW Business Awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 14 2023 - 11:59am, first published November 13 2023 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Dawson from Patrick Dawson Law took out the prize for Outstanding Young Business Leader at the state awards. Picture supplied.
Patrick Dawson from Patrick Dawson Law took out the prize for Outstanding Young Business Leader at the state awards. Picture supplied.

The MIA has won big at the 2023 NSW Business Awards, bringing home both Excellence in Micro Business and the Oustanding Young Business Leader award for Griffith and Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.