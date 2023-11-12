The Griffith Demons were able to keep their finals hopes alive in the MIA League women's competition after a 25-point win over Narrandera in the penultimate round of the regular season.
It was a back and forth start to the game but a strong start from Jess Hill who was able to score a couple of quick baskets off rebounds saw the Griffith side able to take the lead.
A successful shot from inside the arc just before the quarter time buzzer from Shamia Williams saw the Demons take a 12-9 lead at the first break.
Emmerson Waide came to life in the second quarter with a strong performance which saw her start a play in defence and after some quick passing finished the play to get Griffith out to a five-point lead.
Narrandera were able to pull the margin back with two baskets before the Demons answered back with two of their own before a shot from beyond the arch from Audrey Cornale saw Griffith head to halftime with a 27-18 lead.
There were no points before the fourth minute mark of the third quarter and Griffith were able to run away with the game from there.
Heading into the final change with a 19-point lead they continued to press home their advantage and with Waide draining a three, to bring her total for the game to 15, and help Griffith come away with a 52-27 win.
RELATED
The victory was needed for the Demons to keep their finals chances alive and coach Carolyn Snow felt the return of Belinda Weeks has made all the difference.
"We are slowly getting the teamwork that we need," she said.
"We are seeing glimpses of it but haven't been able to get it all the way through but Belinda (Weeks) makes a big difference just with her presence on court and lets the yopung girls know where they need to go and she just steers the ship really well."
Having kept Narrandera to just nine points in the second half, Snow was full of praise for her side's defence as well as the continued improvement of Waide.
"When we went back to a zone, they weren't able to get their offence going again after that," she said.
"Emmie (Waide) is a great player. She is strong, quick and she continues to get better every year."
Meanwhile, the men's side have all but cemented top spot heading into the final after coming away with a 94-38 win over the Knights with Jacob Testoni leading the way with 27 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.