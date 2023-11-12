The Exies Eagles have become the first team in the GDCA First Grade competition to take points off Hanwood in the 2023/24 season after a 31-run win.
After the Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, they were on the backfoot early, with Josh Carn able to trap Zac Dart (0) in front after just three balls.
There was a slight reprieve as Jimmy Mann and James Roche were able to put on 16 before Roche was caught off the bowling of Angus Bartter (1/21) to see the Eagles sitting on 2/22 after six overs.
Mann and Phil Burge pushed their side on before Sam Robinson (1/11) picked up Burge (12), and Charlie Cunial followed that up with the wicket of Arshdeep Sandhu 10 runs later.
The Exies captain ensured the scoreboard kept ticking over before his resistance was finally ended by Carn (3/19) as he picked up Mann (27) and Duane Ashcroft (0) in the same over after Peter Davis (9) was caught off the bowling of Dean Catanzariti (1/22).
Ahmed Bilal (16) added some late runs before Charlie Cunial (3/16) picked up two wickets in three balls to see the Eagles bowled out for 116.
RELATED
It was a tough start to the Wanderers innings as Jordan Whitworth (0) fell to the bowling of Mason Ashcroft (1/11) in the second over.
Oliver Bartter (10) provided a quick-fire knock before he was run out by Sandhu, while Cunial (6) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Parwinder Singh (1/17) to see Hanwood fall to 3/37 after nine overs.
Catanzariti and Pardeep Deol got their side to 57 before Deol (14) departed when he was caught off the bowling of Sandhu. The Wanderers still had time on their side, needing 61 runs off 156 balls, and Catanzariti with Owen Robinson looked to be getting Hanwood on track.
However, when Robinson (12) departed to the bowling of Bilal, the wheels started to come off the Wanderers innings. Bilal (2/16) and Sandhu (3/18) were able to pick up the remaining five wickets for 15 runs to see the Eagles hold on for a 31-run win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.