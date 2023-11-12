The Area News
Leagues Panthers picked up nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
November 12 2023 - 12:21pm
The Leagues Panthers have picked up their second straight win after coming away with a resounding nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars at Exies No 1.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

