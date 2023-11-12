The Leagues Panthers have picked up their second straight win after coming away with a resounding nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars at Exies No 1.
The Cougars were without regular captain Tim Rand as well as brother Rob, which clearly impacted the strength of the batting line-up, which was further dented when, after a steady start, Jake Rand (6) fell to the bowling of Billy Evans (1/12).
The pressure continued to mount when Brent Lawrence (4) was caught off the bowling of Bailey Morrissey (1/6) before Ben Signor and Mathew Axtill tried to lead a fight back. The pair were able to add 21 runs before the bowling of Noah Gaske started to unravel the Cougars batting line-up.
Starting when Signor (11) was run out by Gaske, the leg-spinner ripped through the remainder of the batting line-up as Coro would lose their remaining wickets for just 16 wickets.
RELATED
With an economy rate of just one run an over, Gaske (5/6) would pick up the wickets of Axtill (17), Cooper Rand (0), Matt Signor (0), Tomas Goirigolzarri (2) and Justin Moat (3) while Jimmy Binks (1/11) and Connor Matheson (1/13) chipped in with a wicket each to see Coro bowled out for 57 after 31 overs.
With the Panthers needing just 1.14 runs per over, they had time on their side; however Jack Rowston had little interest in hanging around.
Rowston (28) set the tone as he took 15 runs from the third over, and while he was run out by Bohdy Martyn, the Panthers just required two runs for victory, and Matt Keenan (23*) was able to bring the game to a close after just 10.3 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.