A Griffith man who allegedly told police he'd had "way too much" to drink when he was stopped driving on a shredded tyre was almost six times the limit and refused to get out of the vehicle.
Highway patrol officers were already out responding to reports of a potentially impaired driver in the Darlington Point area when they saw sparks flaring from the back of the ute as it travelled along the Kidman Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.
After being notified around 1am, officers came across the white Mitsubishi Triton, 20 kilometres from Griffith and heading north, less than half an hour later.
"What caught the eye of police was the sparks coming from the rear driver's side wheel," police said.
"As police approached this vehicle, it attempted to accelerate, however the vehicle was not going far, as it was apparent that the tyre was shredded and the bare rim was spinning on the bitumen causing the sparks."
Once the ute stopped, police say the 43-year-old Griffith man behind the wheel was "well-affected" by alcohol and admitted as such.
"The driver was asked how much alcohol he had consumed, to which he stated to police, 'way too much'," police said.
After failing a roadside breath test and being placed under arrest, the driver refused to get out of the car and "police physically extracted the driver from his damaged utility".
A breath analysis conducted at Griffith police station saw the man allegedly return a reading of .294.
The man's licence was suspended and confiscated by police, who charged him with high-range drink-driving.
He will face Griffith Local Court next month.
