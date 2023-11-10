For the first time, MRHS students will perform as part of the 2023 Schools Spectacular.
The highly acclaimed annual feature, performed in Sydney and televised across the nation, will feature both a Pasifika and Indigenous performance by the students.
MRHS Griffith site music teacher, Hannah Lonergan said it will be the first time the Spectacular will feature a meaningful Pasifika dance routine and that it was an honour for MRHS to deliver that.
"Thirty per cent of our students have Pacific Islander heritage so this is a big thing. I'm absolutely impressed with what they are doing and their hard work," Ms Lonergan said.
"We're all very excited and are very lucky to have the school backing us. For them to do this is almost a once in a lifetime event."
Seven girls make up the Pasifika group while eight are in the Indigenous ensemble which is working on through the Bangarra Dance Theatre via Zoom.
The Pasifika group, which will perform a mix of Samoan, Tongan and Cook Islander Heritage routines, has also been practising via video link at the school.
"In addition there will be a segment where they have to choreograph with 500 dancers from other schools from across the state," Ms Lonergan said.
"On Monday we had a choreographer, Joanne King from the arts unit fly from Sydney to Griffith to teach the girls which was a unique experience for them in itself.
"Griffith High had an ensemble in the spectacular many years ago but this will be the first time as MRHS. We're very excited."
Both ensembles will travel together to Sydney on November 19 for the upcoming show.
The schools spectacular will be held November 24 and 25. More information can be found here.
