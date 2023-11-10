The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

MRHS Indigenous and Pasifika ensemble to perform in 2023 Schools Spectacular

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MRHS Pacifika ensemble with music teacher Hannah Lonergan (back, middle): Jelena Talioe Sita, Jennie Sione, Mitavale Saula, Tanisha Sipiki, and Eternity Tamala. Absent: Tiana Patu and Teihala Taeo. Picture by Allan Wilson.
The MRHS Pacifika ensemble with music teacher Hannah Lonergan (back, middle): Jelena Talioe Sita, Jennie Sione, Mitavale Saula, Tanisha Sipiki, and Eternity Tamala. Absent: Tiana Patu and Teihala Taeo. Picture by Allan Wilson.

For the first time, MRHS students will perform as part of the 2023 Schools Spectacular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.