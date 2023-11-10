Theatre set to launch 2024 program

Griffith Regional Theatre are ready to launch the 2024 season at an evening celebration in early December.
The theatre will be launching the 2024 program on December 11, announcing the lineup for next year - which will be hosting the theme "Explore."
Griffith Regional Theatre manager Margaret Andreazza said that they had chosen the theme in order to 'encourage discovery and creativity.'
"After a tremendously busy 2023, we are so excited to announce another great line-up of programs for 2024," she said.
"It's set to be an enjoyable evening for all, celebrating the arts and the excitement of the upcoming season."
She added that the theatre had done well for 2023 and anticipated another strong season next year.
"A lot of people took advantage of the benefits of being a member, and we expect many people will want to re-join for 2024, especially when they see the line-up of amazing shows on offer."
The season launch will include live entertainment, food and wine along with the preview for next year's season.
Tickets for 2023 members are complimentary, while tickets for non-members are $10 each.
Tickets can be booked at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au or by contacting the box office at 6962 8444.
