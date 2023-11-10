The Area News
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley join push to vote out water bill

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Member for Farrer Sussan are pleading the senate not to vote in the 2023 saving our rivers water amendment bill next week.
Federal and state MPs have joined the bid by local mayors to see the Water Amendment Act 2023 abandoned in the lead up to a senate vote next week.

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

