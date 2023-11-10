Federal and state MPs have joined the bid by local mayors to see the Water Amendment Act 2023 abandoned in the lead up to a senate vote next week.
Federal MP for Farrer Sussan Ley and Member for Murray Helen Dalton are standing on common ground in saying the passing of the bill will be extremely detrimental to MIA communities.
"The changes proposed by Labor ignore the 2012 bipartisan agreement to protect the social and economic fabric of irrigation areas like the MIA," Ms Ley said.
"The water minister instead says the government will provide significant transitional assistance if these voluntary water purchases have secondary impacts on communities.
"This is Labor-Greens code for 'we're happy to shut down your town' and 'we're getting this 450GL from anywhere in the Basin, at any cost'."
Ms Ley believes water minister Tanya Plibersek is 'rushing towards a fork in the road with the Basin Plan.'
"She can take the political, ideological route by shooting for larger environmental water targets but (also) removing protections for irrigation communities like Griffith and Leeton, through to Hay and Balranald," she said.
"She could, of course, also take a commonsense approach - one even the Productivity Commission supports - which uses as many options as possible to reach the previously agreed water target before pursuing even more water through buybacks.
"That's my hope, but it looks like we'll have a heck of a fight on the floor of the parliament if we're going to get there."
Meanwhile, the Member for Murray says the Bill is a callous move that will destroy communities reliant on irrigated water.
"Tanya'a Bill must be stopped," Mrs Dalton said.
"(It) is designed to strip away protections for regional families. The only reason she is removing protections is because she plans to harm communities.
"I'm pleading with Senators not to vote for this plan.
"All Australians will pay the price if Tanya Plibersek is allowed to destroy our dairy industry and our cereal crops industry."
"Tony Burke from Labor said socio-economic neutrality testing was there to ensure communities weren't decimated by buybacks. So if Tanya Plibersek wants to remove these tests it can only be because she intends to decimate communities."
The senate vote is expected to take place on November 15.
