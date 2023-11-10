The Area News
Water buybacks cost the whole community: Albury, Deniliquin, Griffith school enrolments dropping

By Denis Howard
November 10 2023 - 11:00am
NSW Irrigators CEO Claire Miller believes the whole community pays when water buybacks occur. Picture supplied
The full extent of the impact proposed water buybacks have on irrigation-reliant communities can easily be overlooked by those making the decisions in government.

