The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Kelly Partners CEO Brett Kelly outlines future following Pinnacle HPC merger

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not everyday the CEO of a major Australian company lands in Griffith, but that was exactly the case when Kelly Partners and Pinnacle HPC celebrated a new collaborative journey on November 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.