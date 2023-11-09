It's not everyday the CEO of a major Australian company lands in Griffith, but that was exactly the case when Kelly Partners and Pinnacle HPC celebrated a new collaborative journey on November 8.
Held at the Bagtown Function Centre to a crowd of over 300, the merger of the two entities was heralded a game charger for Griffith, something championed in a big way by Kelly Partners CEO Brett Kelly.
"We work with businesses like Pinnacle to strengthen their ability to reach their clients as well as ours - which is to provide quality work," Mr Kelly said.
"The challenge and focus for regional areas as well as within the broader group is ensuring people always get first class services.
"We have exceptional people working for us along with wonderful clientele. Nights like these are important because they celebrate that and highlight the fostering of growth.
"It's about working with people as much as it is interacting with them outside the office space. Often professionals don't realise just how much they are appreciated by our clients and that's what this about - coming together and building together.
"For over 300 people to come out on a week night for such an occasion speaks volumes about what we do and generates promise for the future."
Of the many regional locations Kelly Partners has, he has particular fondness for the Griffith outlet.
"One of the reasons I keep coming here is because of food - I'm always noting how many of our clients work in the food industry, whether that be growing it, making it or otherwise," he said.
"This is a 60 person team that continues to grow and we expect the Griffith outlet to become a larger business going forward which will need nurturing.
"A big focus for us is to shake up the business model which is something we are evidently doing.
"Young people typically don't want to work under older structures and the older management need help transitioning.
"We have a 25 person management team who are behind that. It's easier to do that in a group capacity rather than individually, office to office.
"If we don't innovate, complacency sets into the business and we don't move forward. Moving to the future is our biggest goal."
