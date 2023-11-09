A man has died after a car and truck collided on the Sturt Highway near Narrandera on Thursday morning.
The road was closed after the tragedy struck on a stretch of the highway around seven kilometres west of Gillenbah around 11.30am on Thursday.
Police and multiple crews of paramedics responded to the scene, just past Syme Road, after reports of a truck and car crash.
The crash has claimed the life of a man who had been travelling in the car, NSW Police has since confirmed.
He is yet to be formally identified.
The truck driver - also a man - was taken to Narrandera Hospital for testing.
"The Sturt Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for a number of hours," police said.
The state transport management centre advises a detour remains in place and travellers would need to add travel time to their journey.
"Motorists are urged to avoid the area and can consider using the Newell Highway and Kidman Way instead," the TMC said.
A person was initially reported as trapped in the crash.
