The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Man killed in serious truck, car crash on Sturt Highway past Gillenbah, west of Narrandera

By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was killed when his car collided with a truck near Narrandera on Thursday morning. Pictures from file, Google Earth
A man was killed when his car collided with a truck near Narrandera on Thursday morning. Pictures from file, Google Earth

A man has died after a car and truck collided on the Sturt Highway near Narrandera on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.