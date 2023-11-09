The Area News
MRHS Pasifika program raising funds for excursion at Griffith City Cinemas

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:09pm
MRHS students Jayde Tuialii, Jhvarna Kelemete and Janet Tuialii are hoping a crowd will attend the cinemas for the fundraiser next month. Picture by Allan Wilson
As the MRHS' Pasifika program major excursion nears, residents are encouraged to come out for a night of laughs at the cinemas next month to help raise funds for the journey.

