As the MRHS' Pasifika program major excursion nears, residents are encouraged to come out for a night of laughs at the cinemas next month to help raise funds for the journey.
MRHS will hold a fundraising screening of the Taika Waititi produced Next Goal Wins on December 7.
Monies will go towards the cost of this years Pasifika encouragement reward excursion to Sydney and Wollongong from November 21 to 24.
Organisers are hoping to raise over $1000 from the screening, with the excursion valued at over $600 per student with some 20 students from both sites attending.
"This is the second cultural movie fundraiser we've had at Griffith City Cinemas, which are great supporters of our cause," MRHS Pacific Islander Community Liaison Officer Nau Mahe said.
"They always aim to find films that are Pasifika-based; last time we had a Tongan film shown which turned out to be a sold-out success
"It's an easy fundraiser and a great excuse for a night out. We really hope the community get behind it."
Since 2019 the program has helped get Pacific Islander youngsters to everything from school excursions to sporting events, particularly those who might otherwise not have access to funds needed to participate.
Those who go on the annual encouragement reward excursion are selected based on their school attendance levels, marks and behaviour.
This year students will visit a Pasifika exhibition at the Australian Museum, Kookaburra Island, the University of Woolongong and the Nan Tien Temple.
A highlight of the trip will be attending the 2023 Schools Spectacular.
"Majority of the students haven't been on an overnight excursion in this program before," Ms Mahe said.
"So far we've only been able to have two excursions occur, one last year to Canberra and another in 2019 to Sydney. The excursions are a culturally immersive experiences for them.
"I'm very proud of how the program is rolling along and I think it's really important for families to know that there is another support service at the school.
"Overall, I just hope to see the program go from strength to strength. I would love to see it get to the point where we able to one day fully fund excursions ourselves."
The Next Goal Wins Pasifika Fundraiser will be held at the Griffith City Cinemas from 6.30pm December 7.
Bookings can be made online here, however residents are encouraged to purchase tickets from the school at a discounted rate.
