Special Aerospace course landing in school holidays

Ever looked up in the stars and wondered what it would be like to see the Earth from up there? Or watched a plane take off and thought about the engineering behind air travel?
A special two-day course on aviation and aerospace is touching down in Griffith over the summer school holidays, teaching aerodynamics and engineering to students aged between 12 and 15.
Over January 7 to 9, the One Giant Leap Foundation will be setting up in Griffith to bring their Aerospace Academy workshops to students - in an effort to get more kids into STEM fields and provide opportunity for regional students to learn about aerospace engineering and development.
The Aviation Day on January 8 will include experience on flight simulators, classes on aerodynamics and model plane testing as well as learning to operate UAV's (unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.)
This will be followed by a workshop on potential careers in aviation and possible future options.
The Space Day, on either January 7 or 9, will cover building and launching rockets, designing and building rovers and learning about space agriculture and habitation with a range of individual and group activities.
Students will even be tasked with problem-solving a number of scenarios, including how to live sustainably in space.
Students can register for one or both days.
The One Giant Leap foundation is a not-for-profit organisation focused on teaching science, technology and space exploration to young students across Australia through a number of programs including the Aerospace Academy, the Global Space Challenge and 'Seeds in Space.'
The Aerospace Academy program is supported by the NSW state government.
Interested students and families can find more information and register at onegiantleapfoundation.com.au. Places are limited.
