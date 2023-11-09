It will be the opportunity of a life-time for Hanwood Butchery's Angus Bartter who has been selected as one of five Australian university students to compete and tour the US as part of a meat judging circuit.
The qualified butcher, who is studying a Bachelor of Ag Science at CSU in Wagga, was chosen from a field of talented and passionate students who took part in the ICMJ AUS-MEAT Intensive Education and Development Week in Queensland in September.
As part of that program, he was able to gain insight into the operations of some of Australia's major feedlots, processors and plants, such as Mort and Co's Grassdale feedlot, NH Foods Oakey Beef Exports, and SunPork Group's pork processing facility.
He also took part in professional development sessions designed to strengthen communication skills for future red meat industry leaders.
"It was a terrific training opportunity and an extra curricular bonus for my degree. We looked at different processes in the industry and different companies revealed how the supply chain works," Mr Bartter said.
His selection in the ICMJ team will see him fly to America in January where he will spend several weeks visiting locations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Texas.
"I was shocked when I heard I'd been selected. I thought the opportunity would have gone to someone older with more experience. I'm absolutely stoked," he said.
"I think the biggest thing I'm keen for is to see the differences and similarities between practises in the US and in Australia.
"I'm also eager to engage with world leaders of the meat market and see what goes into large scale production.
"I'll be heading over in early January of 2024 and will be there for three weeks for the tour and two weeks after for placement. I'm not sure yet where that will be or what that will consist of but I'm excited.
"I think this will compliment my degree and the work I do going forward."
Hanwood Butchery owner Ben Makepeace said he couldn't be more proud of the 20-year-old.
"He's come a long way from where he started as a part-time employee and has shown a keen interest in the industry which is one that can really take you around the world," he said.
"I'm eager to see what skills and know-how he comes back with from the tour and it'll be great to hear new ideas and get a different perspective on how things are done in other countries."
