Hanwood Butchery's Angus Bartter selected for Australian ICMJ team

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 11:11am
Hanwood Butchery's Angus Bartter is off to America in January after being chosen as one of five in Australia selected for the ICMJ team. Picture by Allan Wilson
It will be the opportunity of a life-time for Hanwood Butchery's Angus Bartter who has been selected as one of five Australian university students to compete and tour the US as part of a meat judging circuit.

