McWilliam's Wines took a quadruple win last Friday, honoured with four major trophies at the esteemed Melbourne Royal Wine Awards.
The accolades, received at the event at the Victoria Pavilion of the Melbourne Showgrounds on November 3, marked a triumphant return to glory on the wine show circuit for the brand as it was honoured for McWilliam's Single Vineyard 2022 Shiraz and McWilliam's Hanwood Estate 20 Year Old Rare Tawny.
The 2022 Single Vineyard Shiraz emerged as a true standout, securing three accolades - Best Shiraz of the competition, Best NSW Shiraz (including ACT), and Best Single Vineyard Wine.
The wine was meticulously crafted with fruit supply sourced from the steep granite soils of the Quarry Hill Vineyard situated to the south of Murrumbateman and in a collaboration between winemakers and the vineyard management by Russell Kerrison.
In addition, McWilliam's Hanwood Estate 20-year-old Rare Tawny was recognised as the best fortified wine, further solidifying McWilliam's strong reputation in the domestic fortified market.
"This remarkable achievement is a testament to the enthusiasm and expertise of our winemaking team and, in addition, our vineyard partner Russell Kerrison who was awarded the Trophy for Viticultural Excellence," Calabria Family Wines sales director and third generation family member, Andrew Calabria said.
McWilliam's Wines was acquired by the Calabria Family Wine Group in 2021, having already achieved a rich heritage spanning 145 years.
Mr Calbaria said the brand has always been synonymous with quality and innovation and the recent success in Melbourne reaffirms the brand's position as a leader in the Australian wine industry.
"Often underappreciated for its exceptional premium quality, these accolades serve as a testament to McWilliam's leading role in cool climate winemaking," he said.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal supporters, whose unwavering love for our wines has played a pivotal role in our success. Your continued support and enthusiasm inspire us to push the boundaries of winemaking, ensuring that every bottle delivers an exceptional experience."
