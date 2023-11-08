Sacred Heart Parish getting ready to bury time capsule

The Sacred Heart parish are getting ready to wrap up centenary celebrations with a time capsule to be opened in 2071 - and are looking for parishioners to contribute to the capsule.
A small tube is set to be buried at the side of the cathedral, putting together a memorial box commemorating the church as it exists now, for future worshippers to open and reminisce fifty years in the future.
Reverend Andrew Grace explained that they initially wanted to bury the capsule in 2021, but much like the other centenary celebrations, were delayed by two years due to COVID-19.
"We're looking for photos, words of remembrance, eulogies. Any memorabilia of the parish and life over the last 100 years so people can learn and reminisce what went before them," he said.
Father Grace was especially keen to see family memories and histories in the time capsule.
Parishioner Rachel De Martin came by to drop off memorials and information on her grandparents Silvestro and Romilda Minato, hoping her descendants would appreciate a family history.
"I think it's a really great idea. From my grandparents, our family has just grown and grown," she said.
"I thought it would be amazing for their great-great-grandchildren to see this in 50 years."
The capsule will be buried on December 17, with a ceremony at the Sacred Heart Parish. Contributions can be made up to December 17 at the cathedral.
