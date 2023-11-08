The Area News
Sacred Heart Parish is burying a time capsule on December 17, to be opened in fifty years

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 8 2023 - 5:30pm
Sacred Heart Parish getting ready to bury time capsule
The Sacred Heart parish are getting ready to wrap up centenary celebrations with a time capsule to be opened in 2071 - and are looking for parishioners to contribute to the capsule.

