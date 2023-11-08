Mayoral disappointment over lack of support for inquiry

MIA mayors have uttered a resounding sigh of disappointment after police minister Yasmin Catley's indicated this week she will not be supporting a parliamentary inquiry into policing, law and order in remote and regional communities.
Griffith and Leeton mayors, as well as Member for Riverina Helen Dalton, backed the call by the NSW Country Mayors Association to see the endeavour undertaken after a report found crime, law and order is now a top five emerging issue across the state.
Minister Catley stated she would not be supporting the move during budget estimates on Tuesday.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said he feels it 'disrespectful' the minister has not reached out to the NSW Country Mayors Association directly following a united call by over 80 NSW councils.
"I like to think I can understand her engagements around this, but people are asking for it in a number of communities and if there is such a united front, I would think the best thing to do would be to come and talk to us," Cr Curran said.
"We've reached out as collective and I feel there's a level of disrespect that has come forth as a result. It's absolutely disappointing - how can so many people from across NSW be ignored so collectively?
"Unfortunately, this sort of response is becoming common place."
Leeton mayor, Tony Reneker, agrees, saying an inquiry would have been an opportunity for local officials to voice their concerns over staff resources in the area.
"There's a concern in regional and rural areas about the quality of services. Just to have an inquiry would have been beneficial for us all to hear of what plights are occurring," Cr Reneker said.
"We (council) meet with police regularly and if there was an opportunity to advocate on their behalf, we would do that.
"Our concerns are policing numbers are not where they should be - that's not at the fault of local officers that they have difficulty attracting police to our area.
"Those who go further west are entitled to benefits and cash incentives but those don't apply to our Leeton or Narrandera.
"Our commander is part of a group lobbying to see that changed and I think an inquiry would have made a great podium to express that.
"It's just very disappointing the minister has knocked back the opportunity to bring that and other details into the spotlight," he said
