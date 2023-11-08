The Area News
Griffith, Leeton mayors unhappy with police minister Yasmin Catley's opposition to NSW Country Mayors inquiry call

Allan Wilson
Allan Wilson
Updated November 8 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:00pm
Mayoral disappointment over lack of support for inquiry
MIA mayors have uttered a resounding sigh of disappointment after police minister Yasmin Catley's indicated this week she will not be supporting a parliamentary inquiry into policing, law and order in remote and regional communities.

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

